Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Get Rollins alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rollins by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 111.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. AXA purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 710,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,514. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.