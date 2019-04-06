Robert W. Baird Increases Acuity Brands (AYI) Price Target to $160.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $55,635,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 24,494.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.