Rexnord Corp (RXN) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of Rexnord worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Longren bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rexnord Corp (RXN) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/rexnord-corp-rxn-holdings-boosted-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.