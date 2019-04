Reviewing Vislink Technologies (VISL) & The Competition

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) is one of 26 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vislink Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vislink Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies Competitors 96 353 624 58 2.57

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Vislink Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vislink Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million -$10.54 million -1.03 Vislink Technologies Competitors $351.28 million $42.91 million -22.23

Vislink Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -59.22% -117.24% -47.50% Vislink Technologies Competitors -17.30% -21.05% -3.60%

Summary

Vislink Technologies rivals beat Vislink Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.