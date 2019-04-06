Reviewing FGL (FG) & The Competition

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FGL to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 18.33% 5.91% 0.26% FGL Competitors 8.00% 5.70% 1.00%

FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 20.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FGL has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGL and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.92 FGL Competitors $19.62 billion $1.03 billion 22.03

FGL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FGL and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 469 1420 1707 98 2.39

FGL currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.92%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

FGL competitors beat FGL on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

