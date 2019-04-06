Reviewing BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and 21st North (ULGX)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21st North has a beta of 4.94, suggesting that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and 21st North’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 16.54% 11.15% 10.37% 21st North N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and 21st North’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $19.74 million 16.59 $3.27 million $0.14 125.43 21st North N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 21st North.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and 21st North, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 21st North 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than 21st North.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of 21st North shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats 21st North on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, filling, and finishing services for liquid media products. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly using its sales force, as well as through biolifesolutions.com; and through various regional distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

21st North Company Profile

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

