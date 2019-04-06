Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,616,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,291,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,908,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,263,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

