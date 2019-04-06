Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.
RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.
Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,616,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,291,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,908,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,263,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
