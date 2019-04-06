ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells $167,936.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $167,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $164,480.00.

On Friday, February 1st, James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $152,144.00.

RMD opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,567,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,597,000 after acquiring an additional 583,831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ResMed by 15,868.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241,994 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $492,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131,732 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

