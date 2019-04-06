Repligen (RGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. CL King raised shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

RGEN stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,240 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $131,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 13,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,032 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Repligen by 28.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 28.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 733,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,674,000 after buying an additional 543,443 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Repligen by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 612,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,281,000 after buying an additional 505,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,558,000 after buying an additional 361,598 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

