ReneSola (SOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
NYSE:SOL opened at $1.68 on Friday. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.08.
SOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.