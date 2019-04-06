Relentless Resources Ltd (CVE:RRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2794600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Relentless Resources (RRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.22” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/relentless-resources-rrl-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-0-22.html.

Relentless Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRL)

Relentless Resources Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and medium to light gravity crude oil reserves in Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as New Range Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Relentless Resources Ltd.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Relentless Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relentless Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.