Relentless Resources (RRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.22

Relentless Resources Ltd (CVE:RRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2794600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Relentless Resources Company Profile
Relentless Resources Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and medium to light gravity crude oil reserves in Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as New Range Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Relentless Resources Ltd.
