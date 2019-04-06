Red Pulse (RPX) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Red Pulse

RPX is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

