Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2,364.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

