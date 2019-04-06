Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 186,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 755,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In related news, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $180,791.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

