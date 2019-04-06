Raymond James Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Market Perform

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $109.86 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $36,917.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,078 shares of company stock worth $636,546. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.