Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 78,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yelp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yelp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,329 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Yelp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,197 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yelp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

YELP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.11 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $69,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,030 shares of company stock worth $1,359,492. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

