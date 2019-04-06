Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 611,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/raymond-james-associates-lowers-holdings-in-first-trust-senior-fltng-rate-incm-fd-ii-fct.html.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.