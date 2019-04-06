Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $491,976.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

