Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0676 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, QBTC and Nanex. Ravencoin has a market cap of $220.59 million and $40.69 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00382356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.01653014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00263320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $774.04 or 0.15314641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 3,264,955,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Nanex, Graviex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Bittrex, IDCM, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

