Rambus (RMBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

RMBS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 21,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $197,935.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,519.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $820,595. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Rambus by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,817 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

