RAKUTEN INC/ADR (RKUNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get RAKUTEN INC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAKUTEN INC/ADR (RKUNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.