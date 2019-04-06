QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $57.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

