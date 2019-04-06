Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE WPX opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.44 and a beta of 2.31. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 757,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 75.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,621,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,472,000 after buying an additional 316,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in WPX Energy by 321.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

