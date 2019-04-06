Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Decreased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of BOH opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,930,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,928,000 after buying an additional 138,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,209,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,716,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $464,423.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

