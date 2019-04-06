Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Petroteq Energy Inc (PQEFF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petroteq Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

PQEFF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

