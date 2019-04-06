Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Petroteq Energy Inc (PQEFF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petroteq Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
PQEFF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.43.
About Petroteq Energy
Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.
