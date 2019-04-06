Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Q2 were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 32.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 798,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 704,377.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 246,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,345 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -180.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,795,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,056 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,597 shares of company stock worth $37,631,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.