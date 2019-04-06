Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lifted by Analyst (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $4,604,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

