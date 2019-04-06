Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

VIVO stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,294,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after buying an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after buying an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,801,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after buying an additional 169,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

