Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc (C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

C stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

