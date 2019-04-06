Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Decreased by Analyst

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

