Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $20,753,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $16,629,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $13,368,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,696 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $93,085.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $55.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $362,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,911 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

