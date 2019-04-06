Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,835,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 515,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,604,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

