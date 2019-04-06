Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Packaging Corp Of America Cut by KeyCorp (PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $124.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 104,300.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 404,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

