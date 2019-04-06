Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of OXY opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 67.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.