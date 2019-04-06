Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXO. TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $158.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

CXO opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.