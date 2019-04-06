Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co Issued By Wedbush (CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

CVNA stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 307,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $13,883,042.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,655,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 69,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $4,022,574.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,785,704.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,256,319 shares of company stock valued at $121,175,726. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 749.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,132 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,470,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

