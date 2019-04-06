Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.02 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

