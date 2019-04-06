Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Insider Sells $17,572.89 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 491 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $17,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,203,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,450,244.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PBYI stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Puma Biotechnology to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 969.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

