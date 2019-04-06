Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,396 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,601,399.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,472 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,338 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $120.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.03. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

