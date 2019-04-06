Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,214 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3,900.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 389,268 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Hess by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 381,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,146,000 after acquiring an additional 319,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $503,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $8,868,348.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,871,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,914,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557 over the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Stephens set a $77.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

