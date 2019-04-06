ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD) Insider Lawrence Conway Sells 800 Shares of Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) insider Lawrence Conway sold 800 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA:CMD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.98. 186,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,433. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $130.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

