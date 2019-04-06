ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,711,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,712,000 after buying an additional 516,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

