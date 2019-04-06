ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1914 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/proshares-russell-2000-dividend-growers-etf-smdv-shares-bought-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.