Profire Energy (PFIE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFIE. ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

PFIE stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Profire Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,569,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 483,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Profire Energy by 874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,569,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 483,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 587,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

