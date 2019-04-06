Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Cut by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 10.7% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,176 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

