Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE PGZ opened at $18.64 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/principal-real-estate-income-fund-pgz-plans-0-11-monthly-dividend.html.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.