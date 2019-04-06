Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $46.32 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, Director Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,184.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

