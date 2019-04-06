Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.69 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after acquiring an additional 295,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Nomura cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

In other news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $273,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

