Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,552,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in UMB Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $258,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,600.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $66.08 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.55). UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/principal-financial-group-inc-has-12-02-million-holdings-in-umb-financial-corp-umbf.html.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.