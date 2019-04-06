Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of CORT opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

